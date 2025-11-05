Vivo, iQOO phones to begin getting new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update from this date

Vivo has officially revealed the rollout timeline for its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update in India, confirming which smartphones will receive the upgrade and when. The new operating system brings smoother performance, improved animations, and a redesigned interface, offering a more polished experience across Vivo and iQOO devices. Vivo has announced the rollout of its OriginOS 6 update based on Android 16.

OriginOS 6 rollout begins in November 2025

The rollout kicks off in early November 2025, starting with Vivo’s latest flagship models, X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, and X Fold5, along with the V60. Interestingly, some users of the X200 Pro and V60 have already received the update ahead of schedule.

By mid-November 2025, the update will reach X100 Pro, X100, and X Fold3 Pro, while mid-December 2025 will see it expand to mid-range devices such as the V60e, V50, V50e, T4 Pro, and T4 Ultra.

Broader rollout in early 2026

In the first half of 2026, OriginOS 6 will make its way to more affordable devices, including the X90 Pro, X90, and a wide range of V, T, and Y series models. Vivo’s extensive list includes V40 Pro, V40, V30 series, and Y400, Y300, and Y200 variants, covering both Pro and 5G editions.

iQOO rollout timeline also confirmed

Since iQOO operates as a sub-brand of Vivo, its devices will also receive the update in a phased manner. The rollout begins with the iQOO 13 in early November 2025, followed by the iQOO 12 in mid-November. The iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10R, and Neo9 Pro will be next in mid-December 2025, while the iQOO 11 and Z-series models (Z10, Z9, and Z9s) are scheduled for the first half of 2026.

What OriginOS 6 brings

Built on Android 16, OriginOS 6 introduces a more fluid visual experience, faster app launches, and optimised resource management for extended battery life. The update also refines gesture navigation, enhances privacy tools, and adds subtle design tweaks to improve daily usability.

With the phased rollout starting this month, Vivo and iQOO users can expect notifications to arrive soon, marking one of the brands’ biggest software updates yet.