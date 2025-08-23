Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launch on August 26: Check how it compares to Vivo V60

Vivo is all set to expand its sub- ₹30,000 smartphone segment in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro. Several details are already out about the phone, including the camera setup, specifications, and more. Interestingly, it shares similarities with the recently released Vivo V60, including design elements. Here’s how the Vivo T4 Pro is expected to fare against the Vivo V60, which sits in a higher segment. Read on. Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launches on August 26.(Vivo)

Zeiss vs no Zeiss

Right off the bat, the elephant in the room is the Zeiss-powered cameras that the Vivo V60 offers, which the Vivo T4 Pro is confirmed not to offer. This is interesting considering the camera setup on both phones looks quite similar, including the design of the camera module.

The Vivo V60, for instance, comes with Zeiss cameras, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor (a 3x equivalent), a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera. The Vivo T4 Pro, on the other hand, is currently expected to get a 50MP Sony OIS main camera, a 50MP Sony 3x periscope camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Again, both camera systems look quite similar on paper, as the T4 Pro is also expected to feature the Sony IMX882 telephoto camera, which is the same as the Vivo V60, but it will lack the Zeiss branding and the advantages it offers.

Similar power

As for the specifications, including the processor, the Vivo V60 comes powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is exactly the same as the Vivo T4 Pro. So, when it comes to power, there is not much that you are going to lose with the Vivo T4 Pro compared to the Vivo V60. Having said that, Vivo is also advertising a 1 million plus Antutu score for the smartphone. However, it is not yet known exactly how much RAM the phone will offer. With the Vivo V60, we do know that the phone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Battery and price in India

On the battery front, things again look similar. The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to get a 6500mAh battery, which is the same as the 6500mAh battery on the Vivo V60. And finally, talking about the price, the Vivo T4 Pro is expected to be priced under ₹30,000, while the Vivo V60 starts at ₹37,000 in India.