Vivo T45 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Vivo is set to launch its latest T-Series smartphone, the Vivo T45 5G, in India on 31 July at 12 PM, adding to its expanding mid-range lineup. The new handset is expected to bring a premium design and capable internals at a competitive price point, aimed at consumers looking for performance and aesthetics in one package. Vivo T45 launches on July 31.(Vivo)

Vivo T45 5G: Design and Display

One of the key highlights of the Vivo T45 5G is its quad-curved display, a design feature generally reserved for premium devices. The screen curves seamlessly on all four edges, giving it a sleek, modern look. Teasers suggest the phone will be offered in two colour variants: white and a purple gradient finish. The back panel appears to feature a matte texture, while the frame carries a glossy finish for contrast.

Visually, the handset bears a striking resemblance to the iQOO Z10R, especially in terms of the camera layout, curved screen, and overall aesthetics. Given that Vivo owns iQOO, similarities in hardware and design are not unexpected.

Vivo T45 5G: Performance and Hardware

Vivo has confirmed that the T45 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a capable mid-range chipset aimed at delivering smooth performance and efficient power consumption. While the company has not disclosed RAM and storage variants, it is likely that the device could offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, if it mirrors the iQOO Z10R’s configuration.

The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, offering a refreshed user interface and updated privacy features.

Vivo T45 5G: Camera Capabilities

In the imaging department, the Vivo T45 5G will sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor. The camera will support 4K video recording, and is expected to deliver strong performance in well-lit and low-light scenarios. Teasers also hint at the inclusion of the Aura Light ring flash, which was featured in the iQOO Z10R, providing enhanced portrait photography lighting.

Vivo T45 5G: Additional Features and Expected Pricing

If the T45 5G is indeed a rebranded iQOO Z10R, the phone could come with an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, an uncommon but welcome feature in this price range.

Although Vivo has not officially disclosed pricing, the iQOO Z10R launched starting at ₹19,499, suggesting that the T45 5G will likely fall within a similar bracket.

Launch Details

The official unveiling of the Vivo T45 5G is scheduled for 31 July at 12 PM IST, where more details including availability and pricing are expected to be confirmed. With its curved design, capable chipset, and robust camera sensor, the T45 5G could be a strong contender in the under- ₹20,000 segment.