That Instagram workout looks easy, but is your body ready for it? Here’s what a physiotherapist wants you to know
Before trying a viral workout from Instagram, here’s everything you need to know about your body’s strength and mobility.
Scroll through social media feeds, and you will find countless people performing impressive workouts, from heavy squats to advanced Pilates movements, handstands to intense HIIT sessions and complicated mobility exercises. They look energetic, effortless and achievable. But there is one important question we often forget to ask: Is my body actually ready for this workout? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Agrawal, director of physiotherapy at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains what your body needs before you try it.
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What you need to know before trying out social media workouts
The human body is remarkably adaptable, but it needs time to build strength, mobility, balance and endurance. Social media often shows the final performance, not the months or years of preparation behind it. According to Dr Ashish Agrawal, a workout that is appropriate for a trained athlete may be excessive for someone who is just starting, returning after a long break or recovering from an injury. Trying to copy it immediately can place unnecessary stress on muscles, joints, tendons and the spine.
“What begins as motivation can sometimes end in back pain, knee problems, shoulder injuries or persistent muscle soreness and most importantly, cardiovascular overload,” highlighted Dr Ashish Agrawal.
Another problem is that everyone's body is different. Age, previous injuries, posture, flexibility, muscle strength, sleep, stress and even daily activity levels influence how much exercise a person can safely handle. There is no universal “perfect workout.”
What should you do?
Dr Ashish Agrawal highlighted that a good exercise programme should progress gradually. Start with movements you can perform comfortably and correctly, then increase intensity, resistance or complexity as your body adapts. Quality of movement is often more important than the number of repetitions or the amount of weight.
This does not mean avoiding challenging exercise. It means earning the ability to perform it safely. “Social media can be an excellent source of inspiration, but it should not become a substitute for individual assessment,” said Dr Ashish Agrawal. If you have pain, an old injury or are returning to exercise after a long gap, guidance from a physiotherapist or qualified exercise professional can help you choose the right starting point.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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