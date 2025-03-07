Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Vivo recently launched the Vivo T4x 5G in India, following the success of the Vivo T3x 5G. The new model focuses on offering a large LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, dual cameras, and impressive battery life. This phone competes with the CMF Phone 1, which entered the market in July 2024 as an affordable option with features such as a replaceable back panel and an AMOLED display. Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Comparing display, performance, battery, and design in the budget segment(Vivo, CMF )

Let's compare the Vivo T4x 5G and CMF Phone 1 across key aspects to help you decide the better option for the sub-Rs. 15,000 price range.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Design and Build

The Vivo T4x 5G has a stylish design with options like Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. It has a premium finish with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability. This model is 8.09mm thick and weighs between 204 to 208 grams. The phone also offers IP64 dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 stands out with its replaceable back panel design, available in both standard and vegan leather finishes. The device weighs 197-202 grams, with a thickness of 8-9mm, and features IP52 dust and splash resistance. Though the CMF Phone 1 is thinner and lighter, the Vivo T4x 5G offers more protection with its MIL-STD certification.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Display

The Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD screen that supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also offers a peak brightness of 1,050 nits and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection for comfortable viewing. The device includes touch support, even with wet hands.

In comparison, the CMF Phone 1 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It excels with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and supports HDR10+. The AMOLED screen also offers a better contrast ratio and 240Hz touch sampling, providing a smoother and more vibrant display.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Processor

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. However, the Vivo T4x 5G benefits from LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, resulting in higher performance. It supports up to 8GB of extended RAM and boasts an AnTuTu V10 score exceeding 728,000 points. The CMF Phone 1, though similar in terms of chipset, uses UFS 2.2 storage and achieves a slightly lower AnTuTu score of around 670,000 points.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Cameras

The Vivo T4x 5G offers a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor. It also features an 8MP front camera for selfies. The CMF Phone 1 has a similar setup with a 50MP Sony primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Its front-facing camera is 16MP. Both devices support 4K video recording on the rear and 1080p recording on the front.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Battery and Charging

The Vivo T4x 5G features a larger 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge, charging from 1% to 50% in about 40 minutes. It also includes a 5-year battery health guarantee. In contrast, the CMF Phone 1 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It can charge up to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Final Thoughts

The Vivo T4x 5G offers a larger battery and more extensive protection with its MIL-STD 810H certification, making it a great choice for those who prioritise battery life and durability. The CMF Phone 1, however, excels with its AMOLED display, lighter design, and faster charging capabilities. Both phones offer great value, so your choice will depend on what features matter most to you.