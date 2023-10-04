News / Technology / Vivo V29 series launched in India at 32,999

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 04:13 PM IST

There are two smartphones in the series – V29 and V29 Pro. The latter will go on sale first, on October 10, and the former, on October 17.

Vivo on Wednesday launched its V29 series in India, with the series consisting of two smartphones, namely the V29 and V29 Pro.

The series has a design that is 'inspired from India.' (Image courtesy: Vivo)
The company has also opened pre-bookings for the handsets. The pre-orders can be made on this link.

Variants and price

V29 Pro will be the first to go on sale and can be purchased from October 10 onwards. It will come in two variants – 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB – priced at 39,999 and 42,999 respectively.

V29, on the other hand, goes on sale on October 17, and comes in two variants as well– 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. Their respective prices are 32,999 and 36,999.

Offers and discounts

Vivo is giving cashback of up to 10%, a discount of up to 40% on V-Shield, upgrades worth up to 4000 and Jio benefits worth 10,000.

Also, buyers can avail a total maximum discount of 7000: an instant discount of up to 3500 on transactions made from HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) cards, along with an exchange offer worth up to 3500.

Colours

V29 has three colour options, namely Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red and Space Black. For V29 Pro, there are two options – Himalayan Blue and Space Black.

