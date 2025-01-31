Vivo V50 5G launch in February: Design, specs, and others we expect so far

The Chinese-based smartphone company, Vivo is all set to launch its new generation V series model in the mid-range smartphone market in India. The Vivo V50 is reportedly the rebranded version of the Vivo S20 which was launched earlier in China. Several leaks surrounding the new V series have been circulating giving us a glimpse of what the company may announce. Recently, the Vivo V50 design was tipped which showcased similarities with the previous generation model. Now, as we are waiting for an official launch date, reports speculate a February 18 launch which is now just a few days away. Therefore, know what the new Vivo V50 5G has in store for buyers. Check out what the new Vivo V50 5G has in store for the users ahead of the official launch.(Yogesh Brar/ X)

Vivo V50 5G launch: What to expect

In the most recent leak, tipster Yogesh Brar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing marketing material for the Vivo V50. The image consisted of the smartphone’s rear panel design in a Rose Red colour option, however, it is also expected to come in blue and grey colourways. The rear panel of the smartphone features a pill-shaped camera module which consists of two camera sensors and a ring LED light.

We can also see the ZEISS branding, as with the last generation model, Vivo introduced ZEISS lenses for non-pro V series models as well. We can also see the curved edge and volume/ power button. Apart from this, reports suggest that the Vivo V50 will likely feature a quad-curved display which may look similar to the flagship X200 Pro.

Vivo V50 5G specs and features

The Vivo V50 5G has been spotted in several global listing platforms which confirmed some of the smartphone’s specifications. However, based on the Vivo 20 model, India’s V50 will likely feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the same as the predecessor. Therefore, the performance will remain the same as the Vivo V40. For photography, the V50 will come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may feature an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, it is being teased as the slimmest smartphone in the segment with a 6000mAh battery.

