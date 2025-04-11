Vivo V50e launched in India: Here’s how it stacks up against the Vivo V40e

The Vivo V50e was launched yesterday and is a direct follow-up to the Vivo V40e, which was released last year in 2024. However, not much has changed. In fact, it shares multiple components with the Vivo V40e, which can be confusing for new buyers. That said, there are subtle differences that you might want to know about. So, let us walk you through what you can expect from the Vivo V50e compared to the Vivo V40e. The Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Build and Design

Right off the bat, the Vivo V50e is more durable compared to the Vivo V40e, as it sports dual IP ratings of IP68 and IP69. The Vivo V40e, on the other hand, only had an IP64 rating. That being said, both phones have plastic backs and weigh similarly, with the Vivo V50e coming in at 186 grams and the Vivo V40e at 183 grams.

The phones are also available in different colourways, with the Vivo V50e offered in two new colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, while the Vivo V40e was available in Royal Bronze and Mint Green.

Performance

Both phones feature the exact same processor. Under the hood, they are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, a 4nm chipset. They also offer the same RAM in the base model, 8GB, and identical internal storage of 128GB, using UFS 2.2 technology. So, when it comes to raw performance, there’s hardly any difference, and most users won’t notice any changes.

Cameras

On paper, the camera experience may seem similar, but the Vivo V50e does have subtle improvements. For starters, its 50MP main camera now has an f/1.8 aperture compared to the f/2.0 aperture of the Vivo V40e’s 50MP main shooter. The ultra-wide lens remains the same on both devices, an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 116-degree field of view.

Both phones support 4K video recording. However, the front camera on the Vivo V50e is a 50MP unit capable of 4K video, whereas the Vivo V40e’s 50MP selfie camera was limited to 1080p recording.

Additionally, the Vivo V50e features a significantly larger ring camera flash, which should help with low-light photography.

Display

The Vivo V50e has a quad-curved display, meaning it’s curved on all four sides. It uses a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a pixel density of 387 PPI.

In contrast, the Vivo V40e features a 3D curved display, curved only on the left and right edges. It also has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 387 PPI, essentially the same as the V50e.

Battery

There’s a minor jump in battery capacity. The Vivo V40e came with a 5500mAh battery and supported 80W fast charging. The Vivo V50e has a slightly larger 5600mAh battery and supports faster 90W charging.

Price

The Vivo V50e starts at ₹28,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. Interestingly, the Vivo V40e also launched at the same price, ₹28,999. However, it is now available at a reduced price of ₹26,999 on Vivo’s official website, and even lower on Amazon with applicable bank offers.

So, if you’re buying a new phone, the Vivo V50e is the better choice since it’s newer and will receive longer software support. That being said, both phones are quite similar, and the differences are going to be barely noticeable in everyday use. So, if you already own the Vivo V40e, there’s little reason to upgrade to the Vivo V50e.