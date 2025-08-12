Vivo V60 5G mobile launching in India today: Check expected price in India, features and more

Vivo is set to launch its popular camera-centric smartphone, Vivo V60, in India today (August 12) at 12 pm IST. The launch will be streamed live on Vivo India’s official social media pages and YouTube channel. After its unveiling, the device is expected to go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo’s official online store. The Vivo V60 will succeed the V50, which was introduced in the country earlier this year, in February. Vivo V60 is set to launch in India today at 12 pm IST. (Vivo)

Vivo V60: Price, Colour Options and Availability (Expected)

Although official pricing will be revealed during the event, reports suggest that the Vivo V60 could start at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. Vivo will offer the model in three colour options: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue.

Also read: Apple teams up with top apps for next-gen Siri launch

Vivo V60: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the previous leaks and rumours, the Vivo V60 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The screen is expected to have curved edges and minimal bezels, along with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V60 will carry a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system integrated with AI-driven photography and productivity features.

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

For photography, the rear system will reportedly include a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX766) with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX882), and an ultra-wide-angle camera. The front panel is likely to house a 50MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which, according to Vivo, delivers notable improvements in both CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

Furthermore, the Vivo V60 is expected to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, although details about charging capacity are yet to be disclosed. More specifications and official availability details will be announced during the launch event later today.