Vivo V60e 5G mobile expected price in India, leaked images and specifications

It has only been about a month since Vivo launched the Vivo V60 in the Indian market, and now there are already rumours about the Vivo V60e launching in India. The phone will likely sit below the Vivo V60, come in gold and purple colourways, and offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This has been spotted by 91mobiles Hindi, which has posted alleged images of the Vivo V60e alongside several details. Vivo V60e could look a lot like the Vivo T4 Pro.(Vivo)

What we know about the Vivo V60e

91mobiles reports that the phone could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with pricing expected to be around ₹28,999 for the base model with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM, ₹30,999 for the 256 GB model, and around ₹31,999 for the top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Notably, from the images shared by 91mobiles, the phone seems to be missing the Zeiss branding, which has been a highlight of the Vivo V60 so far. Nonetheless, the phone could feature a dual-camera setup, as seen in the images.

The design could be very reminiscent of the Vivo V60, including the ring flash, and it could be offered in two colours: Noble Gold and Elite Purple, and may support IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, alongside diamond shield glass protection. For the battery, the device may come with a 6,500 mAh battery, with support for 90W fast charging just like the Vivo V60.

The release date is currently unclear, but it is worth noting that the previous model, the Vivo V50, only launched in April earlier this year, so it has not been very long.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details