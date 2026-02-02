Edit Profile
    Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite key specs, price in India and launch timeline tipped ahead of launch

    Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite 5G smartphones are set to launch in India soon, as their specifications, price and other key details have been tipped online. 

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 1:59 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Vivo is gearing up to expand its popular camera-centric V-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. This is the first time the company plans to introduce an Elite variant under the V-series, which creates a clear separation between the standard and higher-tier models. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details of the upcoming devices, so let’s take a look at what may be coming next.

    Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite 5G smartphones are set to launch in India soon. (Vivo)
    Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite: Price and launch Window in India (Expected)

    According to the Android Headline report, the Vivo V70 Elite price in India could begin below Rs. 50,000. This places the device slightly below Vivo’s X200T in the company’s current lineup. The standard Vivo V70 is expected to target the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, which remains a key price range for premium mid-range phones in India.

    The report also suggests that the Vivo V70 series may arrive as a renamed version of the S50 series that debuted in China in December 2025. Vivo has not confirmed an official launch date yet. However, references to an India-specific “AI Holi Portrait” feature running between February 19 and March 15 hint that availability could align with the Holi festival period.

    Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

    Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite: Specifications and Features

    The Vivo V70 Elite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the Vivo V70 may use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. One listed Elite variant includes 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

    Both models are expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo claims a peak brightness level of 5,000 nits. The phones are also said to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

    Also read: How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

    Vivo will continue its partnership with Zeiss for the V70 series. For photography, the device could include a 50MP main sensor with optical stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide lens on the rear. The devices may also support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and 4K HDR video. They are also likely to include a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

    Also read: Fallout 76 is now free to play on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation for a limited time

    Furthermore, the V70 series is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and bypass charging support. They are also expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a linear vibration motor. On the software side, the Vivo V70 lineup may ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, with up to four years of system updates and six years of security patches.

