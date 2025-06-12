Vivo X Fold 5 launch date and other key features officially confirmed - Details

Vivo has announced the launch date for its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5. The company will officially unveil the device on June 25th. This model is the follow-up to last year’s X Fold 3 model. The Vivo X Fold 5 is also expected to launch in India soon, as it has recently appeared on India’s BIS certification site. Vivo will launch its new foldable smartphone, X Fold 5, in China on June 25.(Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5: Launch Date and Design (Confirmed)

The Vivo X Fold 5 will debut in China on June 25 at 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). The official teaser highlights the phone’s slim profile even when folded. The device will come in black, white, and green colour options. The back panel features a large circular camera module housing three lenses, including a periscope telephoto sensor, alongside an LED flash. The camera system carries the Zeiss branding. On the front, the cover display will have a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera. Vivo’s product manager, Han Boxiao, shared sample photos which showed the camera’s 1x, 20x telephoto, and telephoto macro capabilities.

Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 5 will feature an 8T LTPO AMOLED display both on the inside and outside. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch cover screen and an 8.03-inch main 2K AMOLED screen, both with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display will reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and carry TUV Rheinland’s global eye protection 3.0 certification.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which promises roughly 30 percent better performance and 20 percent improved power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the previous model. The phone could be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to have three 50MP rear cameras: a primary IMX921 sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto IMX882 sensor. It is also likely to have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the device will boost the battery capacity from 5,500mAh to 6,000mAh. In addition, it will support 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Moreover, Vivo has confirmed that the foldable device meets several water and dust resistance ratings, including IPX8, IPX9, and IPX5. It will also support cross-platform features such as Apple Watch pairing, iCloud access, and dual-device interconnection with an iPhone.

Vivo X Fold 5: Price and Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the Vivo X Fold 5 are now open on the official Vivo website. While the price remains undisclosed, the Vivo X Fold 3 launched at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 83,200), which could offer a clue as to the pricing of the upcoming model.