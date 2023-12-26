Vivo X100 series launch date revealed: Check specifications and features

Vivo X100 series smartphones are set to be launched in India on January 4. The new series of phones promises extra advanced features with its camera quality as USP. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, vivo India shared the news of the launch. The company shared a video showing a glimpse of the upcoming mobile phone and captioned it as: "Mark your calendars for 04.01.2024 for a phone launch that takes everything to the next level.​" Vivo X100 series smartphones (X(Formerly Twitter))

The X100 series smartphones have already been launched in China. On January 3, the phones will be debuting in Malaysia, making it the first market outside China.

Here are the specifications and features of Vivo X100 series smartphones, according to a report by GIZMOCHINA.

Display: 6.78-inch curved OLED display with a 1.5K resolution

Front camera: 32-megapixel selfie camera on the punch-hole cutout on the front.

Software: Android 14 software

Rear camera: A triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens (150° FOV), and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens (OIS).

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Vivo X100 series smartphones are powered by a Dimensity 9300 chip, alongside LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The phones have advanced protection against dust and water. Other features of the phones include WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C (USB 3.2), NFC, an IR blaster, and an X-axis linear motor.