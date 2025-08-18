Vivo X300 5G mobile price in India, specifications and more - Expectations

The Vivo X300 series is expected later this year as a successor to the widely camera-acclaimed Vivo X200 Pro, the Vivo X200, and the other Vivo X200 series models such as the X200 Ultra and X200 Mini. Reports have now emerged stating that the Vivo X300 chipset has been confirmed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the next MediaTek flagship, which the company could unveil sometime in September, according to reports. A Geekbench benchmark result of the Vivo X300 has now surfaced online, revealing several details about the kind of performance that can be expected from the series. Read on for the details. Vivo X300 mobile range is expected to continue Vivo's tradition of making camera-centric phones.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 5G mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: What To Expect

Firstly, as revealed by X user Ayan Ghosh, the Vivo X300 with the model number B2509A was spotted on Geekbench, and it showed that the phone will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. As for the chipset itself, it could have one core clocked at 4.21GHz, three cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and four cores clocked at 2.7GHz. For the GPU, there is the Mali G1 Ultra MC12, and the phone has been listed with Android 16 alongside 16GB of RAM.

Now let us finally come to the elephant in the room: the real benchmark scores. According to the Geekbench result, the phone scored 7129 in the multi-core test and 2352 in the single-core test. The benchmark was uploaded on 15 August, just a couple of days ago. However, it should be remembered that this is likely a very early prototype of the device and is, of course, not representative of the actual performance it could deliver in the real world.

How big an upgrade would it be compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400? Well, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 found in the Vivo X200 lineup is already a flagship-grade chipset based on the 3nm architecture. It has one ARM Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, three ARM Cortex-X4 cores, four ARM Cortex-A72 cores, and is an octa-core setup. It will be a while before we can finally tell what the real-world differences are with MediaTek’s next flagship chipset.

Vivo X300 5G: Expected Price Range

While the launch is still some time away and pricing details remain unknown, Vivo’s X200 series debuted at upwards of ₹65,000 for the Vivo X200 and around ₹90,000 for the X200 Pro. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the upcoming Vivo X300 series is priced in a similar range.