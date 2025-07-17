Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile camera specs and more tipped: Details

Vivo’s X series phones have been popular for their camera performance so far, thanks to advanced Zeiss-powered optics. Now, leaks about the Vivo X300 series are starting to emerge, and this latest one about the Vivo X300 Pro comes from the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. He has come up with alleged specs of the Vivo X300 Pro, which is likely to be the successor to the Vivo X200 Pro, which launched last year in the Indian market, alongside the Vivo X200. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone, the X200 FE, has appeared on multiple certification sites ahead of its China launch.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 Pro camera: Here’s what Digital Chat Station says

As per the tipster on Weibo, the Vivo X300 Pro could get a 50-megapixel main camera, which could be the Sony Lytia LYT828. This could be a 1/1.3-inch type sensor.

For the ultrawide camera, it could be a 50MP sensor again, and for the periscope shooter, like the Vivo X200 Pro, there could be a 200MP camera, which Vivo could bring. The tipster goes into more detail and says that, alongside these camera specs, Vivo could be working on bundling a new anti-reflective coating on the lenses, and this is likely to help with lens flare, which can be a problem when shooting at night or when facing the sun directly.

What more do we know, apart from these camera specs?

Reports suggest that the Vivo X300 Pro could get the latest flagship by MediaTek, which could be the Dimensity 9500. Now, if you think about it, the X200 series did get the Dimensity 9400, which is a 3nm process and the current latest flagship by the company. And the Vivo X90 series before that did get Dimensity 9200. So, there is a pattern, and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see the Dimensity 9500 making its way to the Vivo X300 Pro.

