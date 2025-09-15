Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile to compete with iPhone 17 with this upcoming feature

The Vivo X300 series is expected to launch in the upcoming months with several performance and camera-based upgrades. While several hardware upgrades are rumoured, Vivo is expected to bring a software-based upgrade that may challenge Apple’s iOS ecosystem. Reportedly, the Vivo X300 series could come with an AirDrop-like feature for seamless file sharing with Macs and iPads. Therefore, the upcoming Vivo flagship could counter the iPhone 17 series in terms of ecosystem as well as performance and camera capabilities. Vivo X300 series likely to run Origin OS 6 during launch.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 series AirDrop-like sharing feature

According to a Vivo executive post on Weibo (Chinese social media platform), the Vivo X300 series could run on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. This new software is expected to offer a new file-sharing feature that may work similarly to the iPhone’s AirDrop.

The executive highlighted that the X300 phones will be able to send files wirelessly to Vivo smartphones and Apple devices, including Macs and iPads. Therefore, Vivo users may not have to rely on third-party applications to transfer files to Apple devices. In addition to compatibility, both devices are required to be signed into a Vivo account for seamless file sharing. It will not require cables or shared Wi-Fi for file sharing, and it will directly link with Apple devices.

Apart from the Vivo X300 series, the upcoming iQOO 15 model is also expected to run on Origin OS 6, which may include a similar file-sharing feature. Therefore, both flagship models could bridge the gap between Apple and Android devices.

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

The Vivo X300 series will likely include two models: the X300 and X300 Pro. However, an ultra variant may join next year. The X300 Pro model is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor. It may also come with an upgraded Hasselblad-tuned quad camera setup that may include a 200MP telephoto lens with a Samsung HPB sensor. In addition, the smartphone is also expected to be equipped with a VS1 pre-processing chip and the V3+ dual-core imaging system.