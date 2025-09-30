⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Which upcoming flagship to buy?

Two popular Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo and Vivo, are launching their flagship phones, the Oppo Find X9 series and Vivo X300 series, in China. As the company prepares for its China debut, several leaks surrounding the flagships have started to circulate, and companies have also started to tease smartphone design, specifications, and features in the Chinese market. While we still have a few months left for the global debut, it is the perfect time to know what both brands will offer with the new generation flagship phone. Hence, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G. Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G are launching soon, here’s how the flagship compares.(Oppo/ Vivo)

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Design and display

Vivo recently revealed the design of the ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G model in China, showcasing a similar yet new design. The smartphone retains the circular camera module, but has a flat rear and and display that gives it a new look. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is teased with a new square-shaped camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 13s and the upcoming OnePlus 15 model.

For display, the ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely feature a 6.82-inch flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G could come with a 6.78-inch BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Camera

The ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup co-developed with Zeiss. It may include a 200MP main camera, a 200MP APO telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Performance and battery

Both ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM. This year, Vivo X series models will run on Origin OS 6, whereas the Oppo Find X9 series will run on Colour OS 16.