Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Which upcoming flagship to buy?

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 01:10 pm IST

Looking for an all-around flagship phone? Know how the upcoming phones, the ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G, compare to each other.

Loading Suggestions...

Two popular Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo and Vivo, are launching their flagship phones, the Oppo Find X9 series and Vivo X300 series, in China. As the company prepares for its China debut, several leaks surrounding the flagships have started to circulate, and companies have also started to tease smartphone design, specifications, and features in the Chinese market. While we still have a few months left for the global debut, it is the perfect time to know what both brands will offer with the new generation flagship phone. Hence, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G are launching soon, here’s how the flagship compares.(Oppo/ Vivo)
Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G are launching soon, here’s how the flagship compares.(Oppo/ Vivo)

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Design and display

Vivo recently revealed the design of the ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G model in China, showcasing a similar yet new design. The smartphone retains the circular camera module, but has a flat rear and and display that gives it a new look. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is teased with a new square-shaped camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 13s and the upcoming OnePlus 15 model.

For display, the ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely feature a 6.82-inch flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G could come with a 6.78-inch BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Camera

The ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup co-developed with Zeiss. It may include a 200MP main camera, a 200MP APO telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Performance and battery

Both ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM. This year, Vivo X series models will run on Origin OS 6, whereas the Oppo Find X9 series will run on Colour OS 16.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / ⁠Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G: Which upcoming flagship to buy?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On