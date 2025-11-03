Vivo Y19s 5G mobile with 6,000mAh battery and Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India

Vivo has expanded its budget-friendly Y series in India with the launch of the Vivo Y19s 5G smartphone. The latest device comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 6.74-inch LCD display and a 6,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at its detailed specifications, features, price and availability in India. Vivo Y19s 5G mobile with a Dimensity 6300 chip, 6,000mAh battery, launched in India. (Vivo)

Vivo Y19s 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y19s 5G mobile features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen offers up to 700 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 260ppi. For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 0.8MP lens with an f/3.0 aperture. The camera app supports multiple modes, including Night, Portrait, Slo-mo, Live Photo, and Time-lapse. It also has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y19s 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The chip includes two performance cores and six efficiency cores, clocked up to 2.4GHz, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card, giving users flexibility for additional files and media. Additionally, it runs on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15 and supports dual SIM connectivity. Furthermore, the device houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the Vivo Y19s 5G mobile supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass.

Vivo Y19s 5G Mobile: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y19s 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB/128GB option, respectively. It comes in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colour options. Interested buyers can purchase the device through Vivo’s official website and offline retail stores across the country.