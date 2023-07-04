Home / Technology / Vodafone Idea launches 24 unlimited data plan: Enjoy one hour of high-speed internet | Details

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Vi ₹24 and ₹49 plans: These are booster plans and do not provide any service validity. It would only be available to those who are on active prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled two new data packs for its prepaid customers in India. These data packs, Super Hour and Super Day, have been introduced to cater to the users' additional data needs, particularly when their daily data limits have been exhausted.

The Super Hour data pack allows users to access unlimited high-speed data for one hour.
The Super Hour and Super Day data plans introduced by Vi are aimed at prepaid users which extends their data benefits beyond the daily limit. With these plans, customers can enjoy uninterrupted data usage with higher limits for an entire day.

What are Vi's Super Hour and Super Day data packs?

The Super Hour data pack allows users to access unlimited high-speed data for one hour, while the Super Day data pack provides data benefits for the entire day, helping customers to browse, stream, and connect without worrying about exhausting their daily data limit.

Vodafone Idea‘s Super Hour data pack

It offers unlimited data for 60 minutes and is priced at 24.

Vodafone Idea Super Day data pack

Vodafone Idea’s Super Day data pack offers 6GB of data for 24 hours and the price of the pack is 49.

It should be noted that these are booster plans and do not provide any service validity. The package would only be available to those who have active Vi prepaid plans on their mobile number. The subscription also does not include access to the Vi Movies and TV apps.

Vi affordable recharge plans revised

This comes after the telecom company recently discontinued its affordable 99 recharge plan. Along with this, Vi has reduced the validity of its 155 recharge plan to 24 days. Now customers will have to recharge for 179 for 28 days recharge.

