Want to buy a Samsung phone? Bring Galaxy F13 home at less than 1,000

Published on Nov 20, 2022 04:52 PM IST

Though the actual cost of the device is ₹14,999, you can get it for less than ₹1,000 by availing these discounts.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samsung's Galaxy F13 is priced at 14,999. However, with massive discounts available on both Amazon and Flipkart, you can bring home the smartphone at less than 1,000! The device, which has a 5,000mAh battery and Exonys 850 processor, is available at such a huge price cut due to discounts, exchange offer, and bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy F13 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, this 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage smartphone is listed at 11,999, a 20 per cent discount of 3,000. In addition to this, customers save 11,050 more if they buy this product by exchanging an old handset in good working condition, reducing the cost to 949. Therefore, you get total 14,050 off on the actual cost.

Samsung Galaxy on Amazon

Meanwhile, on Amazon, you save 25 per cent, and bring Galaxy F13 home at 11,240. The price gets reduced further to 740 when you exchange a handset in working condition for the incoming device.

Bank offers

In some cases, bank offers are also provided. For example, if your total purchase is of 5,000 or more, then by using SBI card, you get an instant 1,000 off. On the other hand, on using Federal Bank card, you get an instant discount of 1,500 on a purchase of 5,000 or more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

samsung

