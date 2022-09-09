Home / Technology / Want to update your photograph on passport? Here's a step-by-step guide on the process

technology
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:51 PM IST

You can change the photograph by applying online followed by a visit to the nearest passport office.

Passports are issued by the Ministry of External Affairs
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to enable an Indian citizen or bearer to travel abroad. Valid for 10 years from the date of issue, it serve as a proof of Indian citizenship.

Passport holders also have the option to renew it. However, the renewal application may be rejected due to multiple reasons, including if the bearer's photograph on the passport is from several years ago, and is not a recent one, or if there's a change in the person's appearance. One should, therefore, update the photograph before applying for passport renewal.

This can be done online followed by visiting the nearest passport office. Here's how to you can it:

(1.) Download Form 2 from passportindia.gov.in (available at passport service centre as well)

(2.) Click on ‘filling the form online’ and proceed with ‘Reissue of passport’ from the Administration section.

(3.) Click on ‘Change in Existing Personal’ and select the relevant choice.

(4.) Schedule an appointment at the nearest passport office and submit the form and the fees with required documents.

(5.) One more document will be required: a letter from the expert marked by the candidate.

(6.) Soon, a new passport will be delivered to you with the requested update.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

