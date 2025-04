Watch IPL on a bigger screen with special discounts on Amazon on the best TVs at up to 70% off from top brands

Get ready for an unbeatable IPL viewing experience, now on the biggest and best screens! Amazon is offering special discounts of up to 70% off on the best smart TVs, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Imagine the thrill of every boundary, every wicket, and every super-over — all on a vibrant, crystal-clear display that pulls you right into the action. Check out the best TV at a discounted price for IPL action

Root for your favourite team or just enjoy the excitement with a bigger screen that makes every moment more immersive. With discounts from the best brands, you can grab a top-notch smart TV at an unbeatable price. Grab the remote, sit back, and enjoy the IPL like never before. It is time to take your match-day experience to the next level!

Check out the options for the best smart TVs

Up to 60% off on the best 43 inch TVs

Thinking about upgrading your TV without going too big? A 43-inch TV hits the sweet spot. It is large enough to make movies, sports, and gaming more immersive, yet compact enough to suit most rooms comfortably. Perfect for bedrooms, smaller living rooms, or even as a secondary screen, it offers sharp visuals, often in 4K, along with smart features for all your streaming needs.

It is also a great pick for first-time smart TV buyers. The best part is that Amazon is currently offering heavy discounts on top-rated 43-inch models. If you have been waiting for the right time to buy, this is your moment. Choose this size for a smart, space-friendly upgrade that delivers great performance.

Explore the best 55 inch TVs at up to 70% off

A 55-inch TV is a great choice for those looking to elevate their home entertainment experience. With its expansive screen, it offers crisp, detailed visuals perfect for movies, gaming, or streaming. Many of the best smart TVs in this size come with 4K resolution, voice control, and smart features to integrate with your home.

It’s ideal for larger rooms, delivering clear images from all angles. A 55-inch model fits perfectly into spaces that need both performance and style. If you're after the best TV with modern features, this size checks all the boxes.

Get the best 32 inch TVs at up to 55% off on the

A 32-inch TV is a great buy for compact spaces like bedrooms, kitchens, hostels, or small living rooms. Its size balances screen clarity and space efficiency, making it ideal for close-range viewing. Most 32-inch TVs now come with smart features, enabling access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video without needing external devices.

They're also lightweight, energy-efficient, and easy to wall-mount or shift around. With HD-ready or even Full HD options available, they offer decent picture quality at affordable prices. If you're looking for a budget-friendly TV that delivers smart features, convenience, and solid performance in a smaller package, a 32-inch model is worth considering for everyday entertainment needs.

Check out the best 65 inch TVs at up to 60% off

A 65-inch TV is a great pick for viewers who crave a more immersive and theatre-like experience at home. It’s ideal for spacious living rooms or home entertainment zones where you can sit at a comfortable distance and still enjoy every detail on screen.

This size works especially well for families, binge-watchers, and gaming enthusiasts who want lifelike visuals and rich sound. If you often host movie nights or want your TV to be the centrepiece of your home setup, this size gives you that bold, cinematic presence without needing an actual projector setup.

Best smart TVs What is the difference between a 4K and HD smart TV? 4K TVs offer four times the resolution of HD TVs, providing sharper, more detailed images, especially on larger screens.

Do smart TVs have voice control? Many smart TVs come with built-in voice control through assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, or even their own voice command system.

Can I use apps on my smart TV? Yes, most smart TVs support popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and more. You can download apps directly from the TV’s app store.

Can I use a smart TV without internet access? Yes, you can use a smart TV without the internet, but it will limit functionality. You won’t be able to access streaming services or use internet-based apps. However, you can still watch content from connected devices like a DVD player or gaming console.

