Catch every IPL 2025 match in style with price drops on 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 24, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Get ready for IPL 2025 with incredible price drops on 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Ideal for watching every thrilling match!

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹51,490

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL (Titan Gray) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,490

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Wondertainment Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV UA65TUE60AKBXL (Titan Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹119,238

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65Q60DAULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹108,999

LG OLED AI B4 65 (165 cm) OLED65B46LA 4K Smart TV View Details checkDetails

₹182,000

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65GXPTA (Dark Steel Silver) View Details checkDetails

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹76,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹66,999

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹83,590

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black) View Details checkDetails

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹96,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,540

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹299,240

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR70 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹199,490

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹83,590

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65P71B Pro (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C655 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

IPL matches 2025 are here, and there’s no better way to catch every thrilling moment than on a big screen TV. The roar of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the last over suspense all deserve to be seen and heard in stunning detail. A 55 inch or 65 inch smart TV brings the stadium right into your home, making every match feel larger than life. With Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL offering exciting price drops, now is the time to bring one home.

Watch every IPL match like never before with price drops on top 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs.

These TVs do more than just stream matches. With sharp 4K visuals, rich sound, and smooth performance, they pull you right into the action. OLED, QLED, or LED are available at prices worth grabbing before the deals disappear. Get ready to watch IPL 2025 like never before.

Bring home the Samsung 55 inches D Series Smart LED TV and enjoy every scene with stunning clarity. Watch movies, shows, and matches come to life with rich details and smooth motion. With easy access to streaming apps and smart features, entertainment is always within reach. Its refined design fits seamlessly into any space, making it a great addition to your home. Catch every thrilling moment of IPL matches 2025 right from your living room.

Offers and discounts on this 55 inch Samsung smart TV:

Bank Offers:

Axis Bank Credit Cards:

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1000 off (min purchase 49990)

ICICI Credit Cards:

  • 250 off (EMI & non-EMI, min. purchase 8,500)
  • 1,500 off (non-EMI, min. purchase 9,999)
  • 1,000 & 2,000 off (EMI, min. purchase 9,999)

HDFC Bank Credit Cards (6+ Month EMI):

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)

Cashback offers:

Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Not applicable on EMI orders and Amazon business transactions.

Amazon Pay Rewards - Earn Rs. 10 cashback when you shop for 299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI.

Check out more 55 inch and 65 inch Samsung smart TVs on Amazon:

Bring home the LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and enjoy every match with clear and detailed visuals. Watch IPL 2025 with lifelike picture quality and smooth motion that keeps you hooked to the action. With smart features and easy access to streaming apps, never miss a moment of your favorite games. Experience IPL matches 2025 like never before, right from your living room.

Offers and discounts on this 65 inch LG smart TV:

Bank Offers:

Axis Bank Credit Cards:

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 1250 on EMI Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

ICICI Credit Cards:

  • 1,500 off (EMI & non-EMI, min. purchase 9,999)
  • 2.65% Instant Discount + up to 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

HDFC Bank Credit Cards (6+ Month EMI):

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1500 off (min purchase 9999)
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1000 Instant Discount (min purchase 5000)

Check out more 55 inch and 65 inch LG smart TVs on Amazon:

What else can you expect with the Amazon Electronics Premier League Sale?

If you purchase a smart TV during this sale, you can take advantage of amazing deals and offers.

  • Affordable 4K TVs: Monthly payment options available.
  • Premium TV Choices: Flexible EMIs offered.
  • Upgrade Savings: Discounts on smart TV upgrades.
  • Card Discounts: Up to 2,250 off with card purchases.
  • Flexible Payments: "Buy now, pay later" options.
  • Extended Warranties: Up to 4 years of coverage.
  • Prime Member Perks: Exclusive coupons.
  • Free Delivery: On all TV orders.
  • Wide Selection: Over 500 TVs available.
  • Exchange Offers: Up to 5,500 off with trade-ins.
  • Easy Returns: Hassle-free replacement process.

Enjoy a stadium like IPL viewing experience with the Sony Bravia 2 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Powered by the 4K X1 Picture Processor, this TV enhances clarity and delivers lifelike visuals. The Dolby Audio and X-Balanced Speaker ensure immersive sound, making every match feel real. With Google TV, you get access to a vast range of entertainment apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations.

Offers and discounts on this 65 inch Sony smart TV:

Bank Offers:

Axis Bank Credit Cards:

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1000 off (min. purchase 49,990)
  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 750 on EMI Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

ICICI Credit Cards:

  • 1,500 off (min. purchase 20,000)
  • 2.65% Instant Discount + up to 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

HDFC Bank Credit Cards (6+ Month EMI):

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1000 off (min. purchase 49,990)
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1000 Instant Discount (min purchase 5000)

Cashback offers:

Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Not applicable on EMI orders and Amazon business transactions.

Amazon Pay Rewards - Earn Rs. 10 cashback when you shop for 299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI.

Check out more 55 inch and 65 inch Sony smart TVs on Amazon:

Get ready for an electrifying IPL experience with the TCL 55 inch QD Mini LED 4K TV. Its Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology ensures stunning brightness, deeper blacks, and true-to-life colours, bringing every match to life. The 144 Hz refresh rate guarantees ultrasmooth action, so you never miss a single boundary or wicket. With Google TV, access all your favorite content in one place, along with voice controls for a seamless viewing experience.

Offers and discounts on this 55 inch TCL smart TV:

Bank Offers

Axis Bank Credit Cards:

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1000 off (min. purchase 49,990)
  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 1250 on EMI Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

ICICI Bank Credit Cards:

  • 2.65% Instant Discount + up to 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Trxns. (min purchase 7500)
  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 750 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Trxns. (min purchase 7500)

HDFC Bank Credit Cards (6+ Month EMI):

  • 500 off (min. purchase 24,990)
  • 750 off (min. purchase 34,990)
  • 1000 off (min. purchase 49,990)
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1000 Instant Discount (min purchase 5000)

Cashback offers:

Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Not applicable on EMI orders and Amazon business transactions.

Amazon Pay Rewards - Earn Rs. 10 cashback when you shop for 299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI.

Check out more 55 inch and 65 inch TCL smart TVs on Amazon:

Prices and deals may change, so it's best to visit Amazon for the latest offers before buying.

FAQs on price drop on 55 inch and 65 inch Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL smart TVs

  • Do Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL smart TVs get frequent discounts?

    Yes, these brands often have discounts during festive sales, clearance events, and exclusive bank offers.

  • What are the key differences between 55-inch and 65-inch TVs?

    A 65-inch TV offers a larger screen with a more immersive viewing experience, while a 55-inch TV is ideal for medium-sized rooms with limited space.

  • Do premium brands like Sony and Samsung offer better discounts than TCL and LG?

    Check Amazon’s price history, upcoming sales calendars, and subscribe to price alerts for the best deals.

  • Should I buy a QLED or OLED TV during a sale?

    If you prefer brighter and more vibrant colours, go for QLED, while OLED is ideal for deep blacks and a cinematic experience.

  • Are Mini-LED TVs better than standard LED TVs?

    Yes, Mini-LED TVs deliver superior contrast, brightness, and local dimming for a better viewing experience compared to standard LED models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

