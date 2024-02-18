 What is Mark Zuckerberg's ‘controversial’ leadership trait? Meta CEO reveals - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / What is Mark Zuckerberg's ‘controversial’ leadership trait? Meta CEO reveals

What is Mark Zuckerberg's ‘controversial’ leadership trait? Meta CEO reveals

ByAryan Prakash
Feb 18, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts during his conversation with hosts Neal and Toby on Morning Brew Daily podcast.

Meta chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg recently shared what he calls his ‘one of his most controversial leadership traits’.

During a conversation on Morning Brew Daily podcast, the tech boss said he likes to make as much decisions on his own.

“I think like probably one of my most controversial leadership or management things is, I don't actually believe in delegating that much. I kind of think like a founder should work is basically you should make as many decisions and get involved in as many things as you can,” Zuckerberg said in the podcast.

“I mean, you need to know where your limits are and where like you're just thrashing people because you are involved himself in something that a half a***d way and you cannot,” he added.

“You need all these other awesome people because there's still going to be so much stuff that I cannot get to. We need awesome people who can do all the really important stuff that I am not doing,” Zuckerberg added.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.(Reuters)
Zuckerberg on Apple Vision Pro review video

Zuckerberg also spoke on why he rated Meta Quest 3 as better than Apple's new Vision Pro in a review video.

“I hadn't tried Vision Pro for a while. I mean, Apple wasn't in a rush to give me one. Their device is $3,500 and ours is $500. I kind of thought, okay, there's would be better but a bunch of things than ours. But ours would be still be the better value for most people given that it is seven times less expensive,” Zuckerberg said.

“But when I actually got a chance to try theirs (Vision Pro) out, I was like ours isn't just the better value, but a better product,” Zuckerberg added during his conversation on the podcast with hosts Neal and Toby.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

