What is Wi-Fi 6E and how is it better than Wi-Fi 6? Real-world differences compared

ByShaurya Sharma
May 05, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Wi-FI 6E is just an extension of Wi-Fi 6 but there are several real-world differences you should know about.

If you are in the market for a new Wi-Fi router but feel confused about which one to get, a Wi-Fi 6 router, a Wi-Fi 6E router, or perhaps something that supports both, you're not alone. In order to make an informed choice, it's wise to first understand what Wi-Fi 6 is, and subsequently, what Wi-Fi 6E offers. In this article, we explain what Wi-Fi 6 is, how it differs from Wi-Fi 6E, and what you should consider before making a purchase. Read on.

Know about Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6E before investing in a new router.
Know about Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6E before investing in a new router.

What Are Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E?

To begin with, let's clarify what Wi-Fi actually is. Wi-Fi is a term coined by the Wi-Fi Alliance and refers to a group of wireless networking protocols based on IEEE 802.11 standards.

Each new version of Wi-Fi builds upon these standards. Wi-Fi 6, in particular, follows the 802.11ax naming convention and operates on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. It was introduced in 2019.

Wi-Fi 6 is a direct successor to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). It offers significantly better speeds, increased capacity, improved power efficiency, and better security. In numbers, Wi-Fi 6 allows for a maximum speed of 9.6 Gbps across both channels and about 75% less latency.

Now, when it comes to Wi-Fi 6E, as the name suggests, the 'E' stands for 'Extended'. Essentially, it extends Wi-Fi 6 functionality into the 6 GHz frequency band. This allows for faster real-world speeds, lower latency, and less interference.

Wi-Fi 6E Vs Wi-Fi 6: Real-World Differences

The main difference that really matters for consumers between these two standards is that Wi-Fi 6E allows for faster real-world speeds compared to Wi-Fi 6, even though both offer the same theoretical top speed of 9.6 Gbps. This is thanks to the wider availability of 160 MHz channels, 7 more, to be exact. Another big advantage is that there’s much less interference on the 6 GHz band.

And that’s exactly why Wi-Fi 6E is better suited for things like streaming, gaming, and using AR or VR tech.

That said, Wi-Fi 6E routers are a lot more expensive than Wi-Fi 6 ones and that’s where the decision lies. If you’re happy to spend a bit extra for less interference and want to prioritise performance using the 6 GHz band, then Wi-Fi 6E might be worth it. But if you’re not chasing top-tier performance, a Wi-Fi 6 router will still do a solid job.

Just keep in mind: if you go for a new router that supports Wi-Fi 6E or even the latest Wi-Fi 7, it will still be backwards compatible with older standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5.

