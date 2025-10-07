WhatsApp could soon let users reserve usernames: Why it matters

WhatsApp keeps adding new features to improve the overall experience for its users in India and across the world. We have recently seen the app introduce features such as sharing live and motion pictures, Meta AI chat themes, video call backgrounds with Meta AI, document scanning on Android, and more. WhatsApp is expected to bring usernames soon.(Unsplash)

Now, recent reports suggest that WhatsApp will bring username functionality to the popular platform, so your official ID on WhatsApp or the way people find you on the app will no longer be limited to just your phone number. This will align WhatsApp with other instant messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, allowing users to simply share their username so others can find them on the app. This also adds an extra layer of privacy, as you will not need to share your phone number. In addition, before everything is rolled out, WhatsApp is also working on a reservation feature that will make things fair for everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp on Android version 2.25.28.12 is working on a username reservation feature that will allow users to reserve their preferred usernames before the username system is officially rolled out. WABetaInfo notes that this reservation feature ensures fairness, preventing early users from claiming popular usernames before everyone else has access to the feature.

Based on the report by WABetaInfo, the username reservation feature would be available inside your profile section just below your phone number. It is here that you will be able to reserve your specific username before the official username system is rolled out on WhatsApp.

Think of it this way: if WhatsApp rolls out the username feature in specific countries first, for example, only in countries in Europe, and then rolls out the feature much later in India, users in Europe would get access to save their usernames long before Indian users, which would be unfair. This is likely why WhatsApp is working on the username reservation feature before the username system is rolled out for everyone.

