WhatsApp down for thousands of users, Meta rushes to resolve: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jul 20, 2023 02:49 AM IST

There were more than 26,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service.

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India. (Reuters) (Representational Image)
There were more than 26,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. but later said it was working to resolve WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

"We are currently experiencing major disruption impacting receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp," Meta said on its status dashboard.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
