Now take WhatsApp calls directly from smartwatch. Meta's new app details here

Meta unveiled the first-ever WhatsApp standalone smartwatch app for Google's Wear OS on Wednesday. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced that the app is now available, enabling users to initiate new conversations, reply to messages, and even take calls directly from their wrists. WhatsApp standalone smartwatch app.(Meta)

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users can respond using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text. Furthermore, users with an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch will have the added benefit of being able to respond to messages without their smartphones nearby.

Does Apple watchOS allow users to call from its smartwatch?

Apple's watchOS currently does not allow users to send messages or make calls via WhatsApp directly from the smartwatch but they have limited ability to view and respond to messages after turning on notification settings on their paired iPhone.

Meta eyes 'Samsung Unpacked event'

With the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on the horizon, where the new Galaxy Watch 6 and potentially the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to be unveiled, it is highly likely that these new watches will be the first to run Wear OS 4, The Verge reported.

By releasing the Wear OS app now, Meta gains momentum leading into the Samsung event, the report added.

