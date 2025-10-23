WhatsApp is changing. You may soon message without a phone number

WhatsApp may soon see a major change in the way it works. You may soon message people on WhatsApp without knowing their mobile numbers. Meta is reportedly working on bringing usernames to WhatsApp. If this feature comes, then WhatsApp users may not require a phone number to send messages. Before the feature goes live, WhatsApp may soon allow users to reserve a username. Here’s everything you need to know about how the WhatsApp username will work, and what we can expect from the upcoming update. WhatsApp is working on bringing usernames, allowing users to text without sharing phone numbers.(Unsplash)

WhatsApp usernames are coming soon- What to expect

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp may soon allow users to reserve their usernames in advance before the update officially rolls out. Users will be able to pick any username as they desire, and this might not require sharing a phone number. As of now, reserving usernames for WhatsApp is currently under development, and it may start to roll out soon in the near future.

If usernames for WhatsApp roll out, it will provide users with a more secure and optimised way of communicating. The feature is also available in the WhatsApp testing program on the Google Play Store. The report also highlighted how users can reserve a username. Based on the shared screenshot, WhatsApp users can locate their profile page, and they may find the “Username” tab when the feature rolls out. Then users can form a username of their choice, but it should not include website elements, but may contain at least one letter.

In addition to the username rules, a user must form a unique username, and it should not clash with other users. If the typed username is taken, users will be notified and will likely be asked to change or modify.

Furthermore, for enhanced security, WhatsApp is also reported to add a username key, which is expected to be a password or a short code. Therefore, if a new user or contact is trying to contact, they may have to write the key correctly in order to message. Therefore, random users will not be able to contact you until and unless they know the code, giving users an added level of security.