WhatsApp love scam: Bengaluru man loses 32 lakh in ‘high-society dating’ fraud

A 63-year-old man from Horamavu in East Bengaluru lost Rs. 32 lakh in a WhatsApp-based dating scam that ran for over a month before he realised the fraud. The incident took place between September 5 and October 18 and was reported to the East CEN Crime Police on October 23. A Bengaluru man lost Rs. 32 lakh after falling victim to a WhatsApp dating scam..(Pexels)

How the Scam Unfolded

According to a Times of India report, the man received a call from someone claiming to represent a private dating agency that arranged meetings with women from a “high-profile” network. The caller asked him to pay a registration charge of Rs. 1,950 to activate his membership. Believing the offer to be genuine, the man transferred the amount online.

After the payment, he received photos of three women through WhatsApp and was asked to select one. He chose a woman who identified herself as Ritika. She began chatting with him frequently and built a sense of trust through regular conversations.

Ahead of the Dussehra festival, Ritika told him she was travelling to her hometown and introduced him to another contact named Priti, who claimed to coordinate their meeting. Over the next several weeks, the man was asked to pay various charges described as processing fees, service costs, and coordination expenses. Each time he made a transfer, he was told there were additional payments required to complete the arrangements.

In total, the man transferred more than Rs. 32 lakh to several bank accounts, expecting to meet Ritika. When he refused to send further money, the fraudsters began threatening him with legal action. Realising he had been deceived, he approached the police and filed a complaint.

Investigators have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials have urged the public to verify online dating platforms, avoid sharing personal information, and report suspicious activities without delay.

Authorities said cybercriminals often exploit emotional connections to carry out such frauds and advised individuals to remain cautious while engaging with strangers online.