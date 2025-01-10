WhatsApp polls in channels will soon feature photos, not just text, as poll options: Report

WhatsApp first introduced the polls feature in 2022, and since then, the instant messaging app has consistently released updates to improve the overall experience. Now, in the latest report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features, the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.1.17 update is bringing a new ability for users. Users will be able to assign photos to poll options within channels, meaning you won’t be limited to just text when answering a poll. WhatsApp polls are soon going to get photo polls.(Pixabay/File)

WhatsApp Photo Polls Feature For Channels: Details

As per the report, this feature is expected to be released in a future update and is currently part of the beta. What this essentially allows users to do is select and attach photos to polls. This means you can assign a specific photo to each poll option, providing a visual representation of the choice. This can make choosing between options more dynamic and engaging.

WABetaInfo adds that this could be particularly useful in situations where text descriptions may not be sufficient, and a visual context would be more appropriate. For example, if a WhatsApp channel focuses on art, design, or food, it would make sense to have photos as poll options. This is where the feature comes into play.

There are some limitations, though. For instance, once a photo is attached to one poll option, the other poll options must also include photos and cannot be text, or vice versa. Also, for now, this feature will be exclusive to channels and could take some time before it expands to group chats and individual conversations.

When Is It Expected To Release In Stable Capacity?

As for when this update will be rolled out to everyone, WABetaInfo mentions that the feature is still under development and will only be available in a future update. There is no current release timeline, so users will have to wait for its official launch.