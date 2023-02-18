Home / Technology / WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode for everyone, says report

WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode for everyone, says report

technology
Published on Feb 18, 2023 04:19 PM IST

According to the report, the feature will let users make video calls, without the video getting paused.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to WABetaInfo, which tracks news and updates on WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform has rolled out the picture-in-picture mode for everyone, allowing users to multitask during a WhatsApp call, and without the video getting paused.

To back its report, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen in the image above, it is now possible for people to use the picture-in-picture mode during video calls without the video being paused. To check if the feature has been activated on your device, make a video call and see.

This update also gives access to some other features, including the ability to attach captions documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions.

For those, meanwhile, who are yet to get access to the picture-in-picture mode, it will be enabled in the coming weeks, said WABetaInfo, citing the ‘official changelog’ (the screenshot).

The picture-in-picture mode is part of WhatsApp for iOS 23.3.77 update, according to the website.

