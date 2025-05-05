WhatsApp security tips: Enable these 5 privacy settings before it's too late

WhatsApp has transformed from a simple messaging app to a comprehensive platform with features like group calls, stories, payments, and more. As the app continues to grow, so does its focus on privacy. With billions of active users, it’s essential to protect your account from unauthorised access and safeguard your conversations. If you're concerned about your privacy on WhatsApp, there are specific settings you can adjust to ensure your information remains secure. Here are five crucial privacy features that can help protect your account and your chats. Follow these WhatsApp privacy settings to secure your chats and control who can contact you.(REUTERS)

1. End-to-End Encrypted Backups

WhatsApp now offers end-to-end encrypted backups, which ensure that your chats and media are protected when stored in the cloud. Whether you're using Google Drive on Android or iCloud on iPhone, this feature ensures that only you can access your backups. Even WhatsApp, Google, or Apple won’t be able to read your backup contents.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details

To activate this feature, open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup, and select End-to-End Encrypted Backup. You’ll need to create a password or a 64-digit encryption key. Once set, WhatsApp will encrypt your backups, securing them from unauthorised access.

2. Advanced Chat Privacy

WhatsApp’s Advanced Chat Privacy settings offer additional security for individual or group chats. This feature prevents users from exporting or saving media from these chats to their devices, providing a higher level of privacy for sensitive conversations.

To enable it, tap on the chat name, select Advanced Chat Privacy, and configure your settings to prevent unwanted access to your chats.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra get a huge price cut in Amazon Summer Sale

3. Two-Step Verification

Two-step verification adds an extra layer of protection to your WhatsApp account. Once enabled, WhatsApp will require a six-digit PIN to register your phone number on a new device.

To activate it, open WhatsApp, tap on the three dots in the top-right corner, go to Settings > Account > Two-step verification, and follow the prompts to set up your PIN.

You can also add an email address to reset your PIN if needed. This security measure ensures that no one can easily access your account without the PIN.

Also read: AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

4. Control Who Can Add You to Groups

WhatsApp’s Group Privacy feature lets you control who can add you to group chats. By default, anyone with your phone number can add you to a group, but you can limit this by selecting one of three options: Everyone, My Contacts, or My Contacts Except (to exclude specific people). If someone tries to add you to a group without your permission, they’ll be prompted to send you an invitation instead.

To enable this, go to Settings > Privacy > Groups and choose your preferred setting.

Also read: Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

5. Hide Your Last Seen and Online Status

If you prefer not to share your Last Seen or Online status with everyone, WhatsApp allows you to hide this information from selected contacts or all users.

To enable this, navigate to Settings > Privacy > Last Seen and Online, and choose whether to hide it from specific contacts or everyone. This setting also affects who can see when you’re online. You can adjust it to suit your privacy preferences.

In short, these settings are simple to enable but offer significant improvements to your privacy on WhatsApp. By activating these features, you can maintain control over your data and limit unnecessary exposure while using the app.