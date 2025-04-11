WhatsApp’s latest updates: Online indicator, video call zoom, and all that’s new in Chats, Calls, and Updates

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a host of new features aimed at enhancing the overall user experience across Chats, Calls, and the Updates tab. From scanning documents and sharing unique QR codes for Channels, to prioritising group notifications and much more, there’s a lot that’s new. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest features now available on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has received several new features recently.(WhatsApp)

New Features in Chats

Chats now include several new features, such as an online indicator in group chats. This helps you see how many members are currently online in real time, displayed beneath the group name.

Other improvements include the ability to highlight notifications in group chats. This allows you to prioritise messages more easily. Simply use the new notification setting and choose “Highlights” to limit notifications to mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts or select “All” to receive all notifications.

Another major addition is the ability to create events within groups. You can even create events in one-to-one chats. WhatsApp now lets you RSVP as "Maybe", add a plus-one, and set an end date and time for longer events. You can also pin the event in the chat for easy access.

Additional updates include emoji reactions, document scanning on iPhone, and the option to set WhatsApp as your default messaging and calling app on iPhone.

New Features in Calls

Coming to new feature sets in Calls, WhatsApp now allows iPhone users to zoom in during video calls. Simply pinch the screen while on a video call to zoom in on yourself or the other participant for a closer view.

Also, you can also add someone to an ongoing one-to-one call directly from the chat thread. WhatsApp has improved video call quality, making them more reliable and higher in resolution.

Updates in the Updates Tab

As for the Updates tab, WhatsApp has brought video notes to Channels. Channel admins can now record and share short videos (up to 60 seconds) with followers. Additional updates include voice message transcripts on Channels and the ability to generate unique QR codes that link directly to your Channel, making it easier to share.

