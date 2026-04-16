Why are Atomberg fans so popular? Here’s what makes them worth the hype right now in India

Fans are one of the most underrated appliances of Indian homes. They have been around for decades offering a simple on-off mechanism along with AC induction motors and few design options. But this trend has changed in the past couple of years. Modern ceiling fans use a brushless technology for rotating the motor in the fan. They also offer more energy savings, remote operations and better designs compared to traditional. A large part of the credit for this change goes to Atomberg. Atomberg fans offer low noise operations. (Amazon / Gemini)

So why are Atomberg fans so popular in India? There are several reasons for this. First is their energy saving technology. Atomberg fans use BLDC motors unlike conventional fans. These fans use 25 - 30 watts of power. Conventional fans, on the other hand, use 70 - 80 watts of power. This difference in the use of core technology helps in saving electricity bills. The reduced friction between components also makes up for noiseless operations. This design also ensures less wear and tear in the longer run and extends the longevity of the appliance. Additionally, less power consumption ensures that they run for longer periods of time on inverter and battery backup.

Apart from this, Atomberg fans, both ceiling fans and pedestal fans are designed to maintain consistent speeds even during voltage fluctuations. It helps that they come with smart features such as remote control operations, sleep timers and speed boosters.

To put it simply, Atomberg fans solve real problems, including high power usage, inconsistent performance, and outdated design, while offering a modern, efficient upgrade for today’s homes.

So, if you are planning to upgrade fans in your homes, here are the best ceiling and pedestal fans by Atomberg for you. These fans have been selected based on the above mentioned factors, our expertise and users’ reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next best buy.