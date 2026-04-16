Why are Atomberg fans so popular? Here’s what makes them worth the hype right now in India
All of these fans come with a BLDC motor that not only saves energy and consequently electricity bills but also offers a noiseless performance.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise | LED Speed Indicator | Sleek Design | | 3 Year Warranty | Misty TealView Details
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)View Details
₹2,699
atomberg Erica Nuvo 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Award Winning Designer Fan | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise operation | Elegant Trims | 3 Year Warranty | Snow WhiteView Details
₹4,199
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan | 5-star rated | Ideal for Home & Office | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | 6 Speeds | 35W |LED Display| Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Snow White)View Details
₹3,599
atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan | Ideal for Home & Office | Silent BLDC | High Air Delivery | 6 Speeds | 35W | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | Easy to Clean | 2 Years Warranty (Black)View Details
₹2,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Fans are one of the most underrated appliances of Indian homes. They have been around for decades offering a simple on-off mechanism along with AC induction motors and few design options. But this trend has changed in the past couple of years. Modern ceiling fans use a brushless technology for rotating the motor in the fan. They also offer more energy savings, remote operations and better designs compared to traditional. A large part of the credit for this change goes to Atomberg.
So why are Atomberg fans so popular in India?
There are several reasons for this. First is their energy saving technology. Atomberg fans use BLDC motors unlike conventional fans. These fans use 25 - 30 watts of power. Conventional fans, on the other hand, use 70 - 80 watts of power. This difference in the use of core technology helps in saving electricity bills. The reduced friction between components also makes up for noiseless operations. This design also ensures less wear and tear in the longer run and extends the longevity of the appliance. Additionally, less power consumption ensures that they run for longer periods of time on inverter and battery backup.
Apart from this, Atomberg fans, both ceiling fans and pedestal fans are designed to maintain consistent speeds even during voltage fluctuations. It helps that they come with smart features such as remote control operations, sleep timers and speed boosters.
To put it simply, Atomberg fans solve real problems, including high power usage, inconsistent performance, and outdated design, while offering a modern, efficient upgrade for today’s homes.
So, if you are planning to upgrade fans in your homes, here are the best ceiling and pedestal fans by Atomberg for you. These fans have been selected based on the above mentioned factors, our expertise and users’ reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next best buy.
Best Atomberg fans to buy on Amazon right now
This ceiling fan by Atomberg offers a premium and modern design with a signature LED speed indicator ring that elevates the decor in Indian homes with modern aesthetics. It comes in a misty teal colour that grabs eyeballs. It has a high efficiency BLDC motor in its core, which delivers powerful airflow while consuming significantly less electricity. It comes with a bunch of smart IoT features, including app control, support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and a remote for seamless operation. This fan maintains consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations and runs quietly, enhancing comfort. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy saving features
Smart controls
Premium design
Reason to avoid
Noise levels
Airflow
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have praised its design and overall performance, especially during voltage fluctuations. However, its airflow and noise levels have received mixed feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this fan for its smart features and energy-efficient technology.
2. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
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This fan by Atomberg features a sleek, minimal design with LED speed indicators that is suitable for both modern and traditional households. It comes in a black coloured variant with powered glossy finish that is easy to clean. It is powered by a BLDC motor that delivers high air circulation while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional fans. It's also more silent than traditional fans. In fact, it is capable of saving up to 65% in electricity bills. What's more? It runs 3x longer on an inverter battery when compared to ordinary fans. It comes with a smart IR remote that offers convenient control without pairing hassles. It has received 4.2 ratings out 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient energy saving
Good remote controller
Good build
Reason to avoid
Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have praised the fan’s excellent power efficiency and noticeable reduction in electricity bills, making it ideal for long daily usage. Many also praise its remote controller.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this fan for its cost-effective and energy-saving design and its overall quality.
This ceiling fan by Atomberg Erica features a premium designer finish and sleek blade profile. It comes in white with golden highlights, which is ideal for homes that are looking for fans that blend in any environment or the ones that want a tech upgrade without any changes to the traditional look. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which consumes significantly less electricity while delivering strong airflow. It comes with a remote controller that can be used to control the fan speed, access the boost or sleep mode and manage the LED lights. It has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent energy saving features
Stylish design
Good bearing quality
Reason to avoid
Noise levels
Speeds
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have praised its low electricity consumption and premium design. They also appreciate its bearing quality. However, its noise levels have received mixed reactions.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this fan for its premium design, energy-efficient technology and reliable performance.
This pedestal fan by Atomberg features a sleek, modern design with a sturdy adjustable stand, which makes it ideal to cool across rooms. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor, which ensures high energy efficiency while delivering consistent airflow. This fan can be controlled using a smart remote control, which offers multiple speed settings, timer, and oscillation modes for convenience. It has a sweep size of 400mm and a coverage area offering a 90-degree swing and a 30-degree tilt. It comes in white colour that is easy to clean and maintain. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent energy efficiency
Low noise levels
Remote control operations
Reason to avoid
Fan speed
Airflow
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this fan’s energy-saving performance and silent operation as major positives. Many appreciate the remote control convenience and multiple speed settings.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this fan for its silent performance, portability, and modern design.
This table fan by Atomberg features a portable, sleek, modern design with a compact base and LED display. This simple design makes it ideal for desks and bedside use. It offers a high coverage area, which includes 90-degrees swing and 30-degrees of tilt. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which consumes just around 35W while delivering consistent airflow. The fan offers 6-speed settings, oscillation, timer, and sleep modes via a smart remote for added convenience. Its silent operation enhances comfort for work and sleep environments. It comes with a remote that can be used to control the timer, oscillations, modes and timer. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent build quality
Low noise levels
Excellent air flow
Reason to avoid
Air throw may feel moderate for larger spaces
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this fan’s energy-saving performance and silent operation as major positives. Many appreciate the remote control convenience and multiple speed settings.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this fan for its silent performance, portability, and modern design.
Top 3 features of Atomberg fans in India
|NAME
|WATTAGE
|AIR DELIVERY
|SMART FEATURES
|atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
|32W
|115 CMM
|IoT app control, voice control (Alexa/Google), remote controller, LED speed indicator, timer and sleep modes
|atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
|28W
|230 CMM
|IR remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes
|atomberg Erica Nuvo 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote
|28W
|225 CMM
|Remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes
|atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan
|35W
|76 CMM
|Remote control, timer, oscillation, sleep mode
|atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan
|35W
|76 CMM
|Remote control, oscillation, timer, sleep mode, LED display
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More