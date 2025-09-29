With iPhone 17 launched, Apple is now expected to focus big on these products

MacBook Pro M5 Chip: September is almost over, the iPhones have launched, and that means Apple is soon expected to shift its focus onto its other devices, more specifically, MacBooks. Apple is expected to introduce its new MacBook line-up, particularly MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with the M5 series of chipsets. These new chipsets are expected to be successors to Apple's current M4 line-up of chips, which power its current crop of Mac computers like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and even other devices like the Mac Mini, and more. Apple MacBook models with M5 chips are expected next year.(Unsplash)

However, like most years, Apple may not launch its new MacBooks in October. Instead, popular tech journalist Mark Gurman has hinted that the launch could be a bit delayed. Here are the details.

MacBook Lineup With M5 Chipset Family: What We Know

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, says that while Apple is currently working on its next-generation MacBooks powered by the M5 chipset, they are not expected to launch in October. Why? Well, there could be supply chain issues, according to Gurman, and he says that the models may enter mass production in the near future.

So, when could the launch be? Well, Gurman says “These devices are still slated for release between the end of this year and the first quarter of next year.” And hence, an October launch is looking unlikely. MacBook Pro could have two models codenamed J714 and J716, and the MacBook Air with the M5 series of chipsets could come in J813 and J815.

Apart from the MacBooks, Apple is also expected to introduce new displays, as per reports, and then later, introduce the iPhone 17e in the first half of next year.

It remains to be seen what upgrades these new MacBooks bring to the table, apart from performance-centric improvements, because this is going to be a generational upgrade compared to the M4 chip. But whether there are going to be design revamps or not remains to be seen. However, reports say that there could be minimal changes, with Apple expected to reserve a major change for its M6 line-up.

