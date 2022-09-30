With these updates, watching videos on Twitter to become easier. Details here

Twitter has rolled out a pair of updates to make it easier for viewers to watch videos on the social networking site.

“Videos are a huge part of the public conversation, and they're one of the most engaging ways people can express themselves online. In fact, videos shared by Twitter receive billions of combined views every year,” the company said in an official blogpost on Thursday.

The updates are available with immediate effect, the tech giant stated.

'Immersive' media viewer: Twitter has updated its ‘immersive’ media viewer to make it expand clips to full screen with a single click of the mouse. To activate this feature, all you need to do is simply tap/click on a video in the Twitter app.

Twitter's updated ‘immersive’ media viewer (blog.twitter.com)

Once launched in full screen mode, the clip can be discovered easily too. For this, just scroll up for more engaging video content. To exit the viewer and return to the original post, click the back arrow in the top left.

This feature will be made available in the coming days on iOS.

More videos in Explore: In what is the newest addition to the Explore tab, you can now find more clips alongside tweets and trends that you find interesting.

More videos in the Explore tab (blog.twitter.com)

This service is available in select countries for both iOS and Android.

