Home / Business / Twitter attorney says bot data given to Musk was ‘explicitly an estimate’

Twitter attorney says bot data given to Musk was ‘explicitly an estimate’

business
Published on Aug 25, 2022 06:31 AM IST

Earlier, Musk’s lawyer said Twitter has “stonewalled” requests to nail down how much of the social-media platform’s activity is generated by bot accounts.

Twitter says it has 238 million active monthly users, and that about 5% of the accounts it sells ads against are fake, either spam or bots.(AFP)
Twitter says it has 238 million active monthly users, and that about 5% of the accounts it sells ads against are fake, either spam or bots.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge. (Also Read | Whistleblower accuses Twitter of ‘willful ignorance' on fake accounts, spam bots)

Musk, who claims the bot accounts inflated Twitter’s usage figures, is demanding the data because he wants a “do-over” so his experts can “analyze the number and see if they can come up with a different number,” Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson said Wednesday during a court hearing.

The request by Musk also raises user privacy issues, and involved “trillions upon trillions of bits of data going back more than two years,” he said.

Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick is conducting a hearing on Musk’s request that Twitter identify the employees responsible for evaluating how much of the platform’s customer base is spam and robot accounts.

Earlier, Musk’s lawyer said Twitter has “stonewalled” requests to nail down how much of the social-media platform’s activity is generated by bot accounts.

“We’re been left in position that core metric of their business, they aren’t providing the data necessary,” Musk attorney Alex Sprio said. “It puts us at a huge disadvantage. We’re the would-be buyer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter inc. elon musk
twitter inc. elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out