Working long hours? These new Amkette mice are built for everyday productivity

The company has introduced three models under the lineup: XS Flow 2 Speed, XS Flow Plus, and XS Natural Plus. Rather than focusing on gaming features, the series is aimed at professionals, remote workers, and users seeking greater control and convenience in daily tasks.

A mouse is one of the most-used tools on any desk, yet it is often overlooked. For people who spend hours working on documents, spreadsheets, presentations, or multiple screens, a responsive mouse can save time and reduce unnecessary effort. That is the space Amkette is targeting with its new XS Series wireless mice.

Amkette XS Flow 2 Speed Mice The XS Flow 2 Speed stands out because of its hyper-fast scrolling capability. Users dealing with long spreadsheets, large documents, research papers, or content-heavy websites can move through pages quickly with a single flick of the scroll wheel. According to Amkette, the mouse can scroll up to 20,000 rows at once, helping reduce the time spent navigating large files.

The mouse supports multiple connectivity options, including 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired USB Type-C mode. Users can switch between devices without reconnecting each time, making it suitable for those who work across laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Other features include adjustable DPI settings up to 8000, horizontal scrolling, silent buttons, smart operating system switching, and a rechargeable battery with Type-C charging.

Amkette XS Flow Plus Mice The XS Flow Plus is aimed at users who need precision and flexibility for everyday work. Powered by the Instant S203 sensor, it offers adjustable DPI levels up to 6400 and a polling rate of up to 1000Hz.

One of its key additions is support for both vertical and horizontal scrolling. This can be useful when working with large spreadsheets, editing timelines, or reviewing wide-format documents. The mouse also includes eight silent buttons and a dual-scroll system, including a Hall-effect horizontal scroll wheel.

Users can customise controls through Amkette's web-based software, allowing them to assign functions, create shortcuts, and save preferences directly to onboard memory.

Amkette XS Natural Plus Mice The XS Natural Plus takes a different approach by prioritising comfort during extended usage. It features a vertical design intended to support a more natural hand position while working.

The mouse includes seven silent buttons and an OLED display that shows information such as battery level, DPI settings, and connection mode. Like the Flow Plus, it supports adjustable DPI up to 6400 and offers both wireless and wired connectivity options.

Its design makes it suitable for users who spend long hours at a desk and want a mouse that focuses on ease of use rather than additional complexity.

Key Features Across the Amkette XS Series Mice All three models support multi-device connectivity and can work across Windows and macOS systems. Amkette's Multi-OS Web Control Centre allows users to customise buttons, create macros, and store settings for use across different devices.

The mice also feature silent clicks, PTFE glide feet for smoother movement, and USB Type-C charging. These additions make the XS Series suitable for office environments, shared workspaces, and home setups where noise and convenience matter.