X header meme is back: Why “I can’t make it fit / Never mind, I got it” keeps winning

On X (formerly Twitter), even the most annoying design features can spark a whole wave of memes. Right now, the internet can’t get enough of the “I can’t make it fit / Never mind, I got it” tweets that are filling timelines everywhere. For anyone wondering what’s going on, it all starts with a simple frustration. X’s most confusing banner meme is back, and it’s all about the images that never fit and the punchlines they create.(AI-generated)

The meme begins with a user sharing a screenshot of their profile page. The banner image aka the big picture on top, just doesn’t fit into Twitter’s awkward rectangular shape. Maybe it chops off a friend. Maybe it makes someone’s favourite dog look like a floating head. The tweet says: “I can’t make it fit.” That’s it. The next move is the key: the same person posts again, usually quoting their first tweet, with, “Never mind, I got it.” Followers get curious. Did they fix it? Then the punchline hits when you visit their profile. The solution is never what you expect. Sometimes the header is just a joke image - something like a trash can if the first image hinted at something the user doesn’t like. Other times, it’s a badly stretched or purposely silly edit. The gap between the first post and the final result is driving people wild on X.

Memes always return

The Twitter header meme is not new. According to Know Your Meme, it goes back to a 2019 post about a couple who couldn’t squeeze themselves into the header zone. The internet, always eager for a remix, replied with exaggerated Photoshops and visual gags. The idea stuck around, popping up on and off whenever people felt like poking at Twitter’s weird design choices.

This week, the gag is trending again. Fresh posts picked up steam after users referenced Charlie Kirk, a controversial political figure in the US who was assassinated. The meme format saw a surge, especially after a post by X user @wrotator attracted over 300,000 likes in a single day. Others jumped in, putting their own twist on the joke. Not every post is political. Most are light, switching the punchline image just for laughs or to poke fun at the platform and its users.

Part of the meme’s fun is that it’s both relatable and interactive. Anyone who’s ever uploaded a photo to X has struggled with the crop. The “curiosity gap” pulls people in to check the header and see the punchline, and the meme keeps evolving each time it comes back. Even as Twitter’s layout changes, something about that awkward header size remains a source of online bonding and mischief.