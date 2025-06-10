Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: A camera beast with powerful performance

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: In the premium segment of phones, many buyers often tend to Apple and Samsung for performance and camera capabilities. While these two brands have majorly dominated the smartphone market, other Chinese brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others have started to catch up. This year, Xiaomi has outdone itself by launching the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and it is surely gaining much popularity among photography enthusiasts. Its giant circular camera module holds powerful lenses and sensors that capture DSLR-like images, but my favourite would be its macro shots. Xiaomi 15 Ultra promises powerful performance, an impressive camera, and a lasting battery life.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Over the years, Xiaomi has improved its flagship segment, but the 15 Ultra is really something else. Its Leica-powered camera takes all the attention, its Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered performance could compete with several other flagships, including Samusng Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and others. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, then you want to know how it actually performs in real life, and if it's worth paying Rs.1,09,999 considering the competition. To answer all your queries, read the detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review to know if it's worth the hype and whether it matches the user expectations.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Design

Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes in a single Silver Chrome colour variant.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra loudly speaks that it's built for camera enthusiasts due to its design inspired by the Leica camera. While the Silver Chrome colour variant catches eyes, it may not flatter everyone, since it gives the smartphone a retro look. On the back, you get aerospace-grade glass fibre, PU leather, and a massive circular camera module in the top middle of the phone. While the design looks premium and classy, it does not match my idea of aesthetics, which is a completely personal preference.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is 9.48mm thick and weighs 229 grams, which, in my opinion, is on the bulkier side. The smartphone is also wide, therefore, it will take a few days to get acquainted with the design, but the grip does not disappoint. With a design and build like Xiaomi 15 Ultra, you also do not need a phone case. For durability, Xiaomi has used different kinds of protective glasses for the rear panel, camera deco, and screen, which the company calls Xiaomi Guardian Structure. It includes an aluminium frame, Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the camera. Lastly, the smartphone also includes an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Now, who my like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra design, well, I think it will sit well for camera lovers, and its dual-tone design does grab eyeballs. However, many premium buyers prefer a simple and classic aesthetic, who may not like the design. However, the smartphone matches all the levels of premiumness and sturdy build, making it a great choice in the flagship segment.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Display

Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Before getting into the details, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has one of the best displays with crisp visuals, vibrant colours, and the display size is just perfect for content viewing and gaming experiences. The smartphones come with similar display specs as Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but the new-gen includes some interactions which make it even more appealing. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3200nits peak brightness. It comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1, making your OTT and multimedia experience exceptional.

Since using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, I have stopped watching content on my iPhone 16e. Well, there are two reasons for that, firstly, the luxury of a bigger display and secondly, the visuals appear sharper and punchier, which will keep you hooked. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra display is smooth as butter to use, making your day-to-day usage quick and responsive. Furthermore, the brightness is also apt for direct sunlight conditions. Therefore, it offers all the premium features that one expects from a smartphone which is priced more than Rs.1 Lakh.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Camera

Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Now, coming to the real deal, the cameras for which the smartphone is being hyped. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom, a 50MP Leica floating telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. Well, the camera specs look impressive, but does it really deliver as expected? Well, I have been testing the smartphone’s camera for over a month, and it performs exceptionally in most cases, but there are a few areas where I liked the camera a little less.

The main camera of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra captures impressive images with great clarity, detailing, and exposure. The daylight images are just brilliant with natural light and tones, but in some cases, it overprocesses the images and confuses the colours. For instance, if you are capturing the sunset, the light of the sun gets too bright that it fades the other natural hues of the sky. I practically loved using the main camera at 2x and 3x zoom as it beautifully captures the details without any grainy effect.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera samples(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

One of the attractive features of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is its portraits and exceptionally telephoto lens performance. When it comes to portraits, the smartphone manages to bring great focus to the subject with natural blur to the background. I have tested several flagship range smartphones such as Vivo X200 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and I must say the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is an equal competitor when it comes to portrait photography. Its 3x zoom is something which needs a special shout out as you can capture the smallest object and close up shots with great details, colours, and focus. Additionally, the telephoto lens could capture the farthest object, but things start to get shaky after 10x zoom.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera sample (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera sample (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Another thing with Xiaomi 15 Ultra buyers should keep in mind is that it offers an average ultrawide camera performance. While the dynamic range, colours, and overall scene appear pleasing, it is not as good as other lenses, and you may notice the difference between the main camera and the ultrawide camera. Else. The over-camera performance of the smartphone is exceptional and noteworthy. Therefore, if you are a camera enthusiast, you will love the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Performance

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

With the camera, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was also hyped for its greater performance upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Well, it's needless to say that the processor itself is powerful enough to carry out heavy-duty tasks, but is the performance as good as other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones? Well, as per my day-to-day usage, the smartphone provided a promising and expected performance. In India, the smartphone is available in just a single storage variant of 16GB and 512GB storage, providing a seamless experience and storage.

I relied on Xiaomi 15 Ultra for my creative work, gaming, video editing, and content viewing. Well, the smartphone excelled in all these tasks without any stutter or lag, as you expect from a smartphone priced around 1 Lakh. Even with multitasking between multiple apps, split-screen work, and others on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was not a hassle.

One of the most exciting parts about the smartphone was its gaming performance. I heavily ran Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile on the smartphone with more than an hour of gameplay, and the overall experience for buttery smooth. From maintaining high FPS to impressive graphics, you will definitely enjoy gaming on the device. Well, after an hour, you will notice a slight heat, but it is well taken care of with the cooling system, and no performance was hampered.

Lastly, you also get some basic AI features such as AI Gallery Editor, Gemini AI, Circle to Search, AI writing tools, AI speech recognition, and more. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra runs on HyperOS 2.0, which provides a decent user interface.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Battery

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is backed by a 5410mAh battery that provides more than expected battery life. Even with heavy usage, multitasking, OTT viewing, and gaming, the smartphone could last you an entire day and more, which is quite impressive. Xiaomi 15 Ultra could compete with several pricier models in the flagship segment when it comes to battery life. Lastly, the smartphone supports 90W HyperCharge, which takes about an hour to fully charge the device. I would also like to highlight that you get the adapter in the box, and it has greater charging capacity than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and other flagships, which makes it stand out from the crowd at just Rs.1,09,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra review: Verdict

Now, who should get the Xiaomi 15 Ultra? Well, it is pretty obvious that the smartphone is designed for camera enthusiasts, and it delivers what it promises. If you want to explore greater capabilities, then the smartphone also comes with a custom photography kit, which can be purchased separately. The kit includes a detachable shutter button that gets attached to a grip case. Alongside photography, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra ensures powerful performance, effortless multitasking, and a smooth gaming experience without any stutter or lag. The display is a true eye-candy that will not disappoint. But the design and UI experiences could’ve been better. Overall, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is one of impressive models of 2025 that needs more recognition and appraise.