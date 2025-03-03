Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 launched globally: Here’s everything you need to know

Just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Xiaomi has launched its new generation flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 globally, with some noteworthy features and upgrades. Over the past few months, smartphones were in talks for their Leica-powered cameras and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. These new smartphones have emerged as a new flagship competitor which could counter several smartphones in the similar price segment. Apart from major hardware upgrades, the design has also received some major tweaks, which makes the devices look unique in the crowd. Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 debut with Leica-powered cameras. (Xiaomi)

If you have been keeping an eye on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 launch, then here’s everything you need to know about the new models and what they have to offer in the highly competitive flagship market.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifications and features

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch AMOLED micro-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and up to 3200nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, which includes several AI-powered features, such as AI Dynamic Wallpapers, AI Search, AI Writing, and much more.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a quad-camera system that includes a 50MP Leica main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP Leica ultrawide camera, a 200MP Leica ultra telephoto camera, and another 50MP Leica telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5410mAh Xiaomi Surge battery that supports a 90W HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 15 specifications and features

The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Qualcomm AI engine. The smartphone offers 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It includes similar AI features as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 15 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Leica main camera with Light Fusion 900 image sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it features a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5240mAh battery that comes with 90W HyperCharge support.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 price and availability.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 price in India and availability will be announced on March 11 at 12 noon. Therefore, we have to wait a few more days to know about the detailed pricing and India availability of the smartphones.