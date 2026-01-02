Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17T India launch tipped: Here’s when and what to expect

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next set of smartphones in India soon, but a new report suggests that the launch schedule may not match earlier expectations. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have reportedly cleared certification with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a step that usually takes place shortly before an official release. While earlier reports pointed to a January or February launch, fresh claims now suggest that Indian consumers may have to wait a little longer in 2026. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra flagship smartphones are set to launch in India soon, along with a new model. (Handout)

Alongside these two phones, Xiaomi is also likely to be working on bringing the Xiaomi 17T to India. However, this model may not launch at the same time as the other devices, according to the latest information.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Possible Shift in India Launch Plans

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra could launch in India around March 2026. The same source claims that the Xiaomi 17T may arrive roughly a month later. The tipster has also noted that the timeline is not fully confirmed, which leaves room for changes.

If this information proves to be correct, it would mark a shift from earlier leaks that suggested Xiaomi would release the phones in India during the first two months of the year. For now, the company has not made any official announcement about its India launch plans.

Global Rollout Offers Some Clues

Xiaomi has shared limited official details about its global strategy. Xu Fei, Group Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi, has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in select global markets in January 2026. The company has not clarified whether India will be included in this first phase.

Based on the new leak, India may receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 around two months after their initial global release. This approach would follow Xiaomi’s past pattern of staging releases across regions.

For context, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China on December 25. The device starts at CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 83,990) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The top variant, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, costs CNY 8,499 (around Rs. 1,01,990).

The device features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Xiaomi 17 sits below the Ultra model. It features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi has yet to confirm pricing, availability, or exact launch dates for India. Until then, the reported timeline remains based on leaks rather than official statements.