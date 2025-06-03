Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi is preparing to introduce the Redmi Pad 2 in India soon, following the launch of the original Redmi Pad in 2022. The company recently shared a teaser on the social media platform X, signalling an official announcement scheduled for June 5. The new tablet will feature a larger screen compared to its predecessor while maintaining portability. Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi Pad 2 tablet in India with a bigger screen and new features.(X)

Redmi Pad 2: Availability and Colour Options

The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to become available later this month across several online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s official website. Early images from the teaser show the tablet featuring slim black bezels and a large display. Xiaomi also indicated that the device will support either 4G or 5G network connectivity, depending on the variant.

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s global social media account has also revealed the complete design and has confirmed multiple colour options for the tablet. The device will support 4G LTE connectivity and come in shades like Violet, Mint Green, and Grey. A standard Wi-Fi model will also be available alongside cellular-enabled versions.

Redmi Pad 2: What to Expect

According to European listings, the Redmi Pad 2 will feature an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset. The tablet will include a 5MP front camera and four speakers for audio output. Xiaomi will equip the device with a 9,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Pad 2: Price in India (Expected)

On the other hand, the Redmi Pad 2 is expected to be priced at 229 euros (approximately ₹22,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, according to European market reports. Additionally, the device will also offer an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and it will cost around 279 euros (roughly Rs. 26,000). Moreover, the 4G version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at 299 euros (roughly ₹29,000).