You can click great photos even with a cheap phone: 6 hacks to remember

Most people carry their smartphones everywhere, and that includes every moment worth capturing. Whether you're out for a walk, spending time with friends, or just enjoying your surroundings, your phone becomes your go-to camera. And while mobile cameras have come a long way, how you use them matters even more than the specs. Know how to improve your smartphone photography with simple tips for better photos every day.(Pexels)

If you’re looking to enhance your photography game and make the most of your phone’s camera, here are some simple and creative tips to help you get better shots.

1. Use Grid Lines for Better Composition

Grid lines can enhance your photography by helping you apply the rule of thirds. This simple feature helps you position your subject more effectively, which will help you create balanced, engaging photos. To turn on the grid, go to your camera settings, and try positioning subjects along the grid lines or where they intersect for a more harmonious shot.

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space"> How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

2. Make the Most of Natural Light

Lighting plays a major role in the quality of your photos. Instead of using your flash, take advantage of natural light, especially during the "golden hour" just after sunrise or just before sunset. The warm light during these times can give your photos a beautiful glow.

Avoid the harsh midday sun; instead, shoot in shaded areas for softer, more flattering light. You can also experiment with backlighting or use simple reflectors like a piece of white paper to bounce light onto your subject.

Also read: AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner"> AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

3. Experiment with the Timer Feature

Using the timer is a great way to capture group photos or self-portraits without rushing. Set the timer, get into position, and let the camera do the work. You can even pair the timer with burst mode for multiple shots at once, which will automatically increase your chances of getting the perfect photo.

For added stability and creative angles, consider using a smartphone tripod with the timer feature.

4. Explore Camera Modes

Most smartphones offer various camera modes that can help enhance your photos. These include:

Portrait Mode: For beautiful background blur (bokeh) around your subject.

Night Mode: For low-light photography without a harsh flash.

Panorama Mode: For sweeping landscapes or wide group shots.

Macro Mode: To capture fine details in close-up shots.

Try out these modes to discover new ways to capture different types of scenes, and if possible, consider adding lens attachments to further boost your camera’s capabilities.

Also read: How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

5. Use Manual Controls for Custom Settings

Many smartphones let you manually adjust settings like exposure, ISO, and focus. These controls give you more creative freedom to fine-tune your shots, especially in challenging lighting conditions. Experiment with different settings to see how they affect your photos and learn how to use them to capture the perfect image.

6. Edit Your Photos with Apps

Editing is a great way to enhance your photos and give them a polished, professional look. Apps like Snapseed, Picsart, and Lightroom Mobile offer a range of tools to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, and more. Start with basic edits, like cropping and adjusting exposure, and then explore advanced features to add filters and effects.

Also read: How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide

Editing can transform a good photo into something great, but remember to keep it natural. Over-editing can take away from the authenticity of your shot.

By following these tips, you can elevate your smartphone photography and start taking photos that are not only sharp and clear but also more creative and engaging. Whether you're capturing daily moments or special events, your phone’s camera can be a powerful tool for great photography.