Your family photos can now become a child’s colouring book: Here’s how

Parents looking for new ways to keep children busy now have an option that starts with photos already saved on their phones. A new app called Splat uses artificial intelligence to convert personal images into colouring book pages that children can print and fill in. Here’s how to turn personal photos into kids’ colouring pages using this AI app.(Pexels)

How Splat Works

Users can upload family photos, pictures of pets, or everyday moments and turn them into black-and-white outlines made for colouring. The app also supports educational themes such as animals, space, flowers, vehicles, robots, and storybook scenes. This allows parents to mix personal images with learning-focused content.

Also read: US officials warn Indian applicants against guaranteed H-1B visa claims - All details

Splat comes from the same startup behind Retro, a photo-sharing app built for private sharing among friends and family. With Splat, the focus shifts from sharing images to reusing them in activities meant for children.

Subscription Plans and Availability

The app offers one free AI-generated page as a trial. After that, users need a subscription. A weekly plan costs $4.99 (around Rs. 415)and allows up to 25 pages each week. An annual plan costs $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,150)and allows up to 500 pages in a year. Users can print the pages or use them on a screen.

Splat is available on both iOS and Android. While many websites already offer colouring pages, they often rely on stock images and feature ads that interrupt use. By using personal photos, Splat aims to give families a more direct and familiar option.

Also read: POCO M8 5G confirmed to launch in India soon: Check expected features, specs and more

The app joins a growing group of child-focused AI tools. Other products in this space include apps that create printable stickers and AI-powered toys that change behaviour over time. This trend comes as parents continue to debate whether children should use broader AI tools such as chatbots.

That debate drew attention recently after a technology executive shared that he used an AI tool to help his child complete a colouring task. Critics responded by saying such tools could reduce skill development in children. The post was later removed.

Also read: iOS 26.3 is coming soon: Key changes iPhone users can expect in early 2026

To use Splat, users upload or take a photo and choose a visual style such as cartoon, comic, anime, manga, or 3D film. The app then creates a colouring page. Parents can select topics their child likes during setup. To limit access to purchases and settings, the app requires parents to confirm their birth year before making changes.