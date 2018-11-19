Congress releases last list of 6 candidates for Telangana Assembly election

The Congress released its last list of six candidates for the Telangana assembly election Sunday.

The party is sharing some seats with TDP and some other like-minded parties. The Congress has so far released lists for 94 candidates for the state which goes to polls on December 7.The party had initially released a list of 65 candidates, followed by 10 and 13 candidates in other lists.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 07:49 IST