Telangana Assembly Election 2018: BJP alleges Rohingyas on state electoral rolls

The BJP Wednesday alleged that names of Rohingya refugees have been illegally included in the voters’ list of 15 assembly seats in Hyderabad in Telangana and a demanded a probe by the Election Commission. A BJP delegation led by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, submitted a memorandum to the poll body.

Naqvi said despite clear instructions from the union home ministry that Rohingya refugees are not Indian citizens, they have been registered as voters in Telangana.

“The registration of Rohingya Muslims as voters is a clear violation of laws.”

Telangana assembly election is being held on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:18 IST