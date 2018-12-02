Telangana assembly elections: Owaisi will have to flee like the Nizam if BJP wins, says Adityanath

The Bharatiya Janata Party went all out against their rivals in Telangana as top party leaders campaigned across the state for December 7 assembly elections. While party president Amit Shah accused the ruling TRS and the Congress of “minority appeasement”, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath focussed on MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“If BJP forms the government in Telangana, friends, I want to assure you, Owaisi will have to run away from here, the same way the Nizam was made to run away from Hyderabad”, he said at his election meeting at Sangareddy on Sunday.

Adityanath also alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was deliberately denying the benefits of the schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre – whether it was Prime Minister Rozgar Yojana, PM Awas Yojana or Rural electrificiation projegramme or Ayushman Bhava. “These schemes are being successfully implemented in all the other BJP-ruled states without discriminating between minorities and majority communities,” he said.

The UP chief minister later addressed road shows in Medchal and Goshamahal assembly constituencies.

Addressing election rallies at Narayanpet and Amangal constituencies, BJP chief Amit Shah accused the Congress and the TRS of indulging in appeasement of minorities only to capture their votes and appealed to the people to give the BJP an opportunity to provide them with good governance.

He alleged that the Congress had promised to construct government hospitals exclusively for minorities, if it was voted to power in Telangana. “Why only minorities? Are they are not poor people in majority Hindus as well? What about health care for them?” he asked.

The BJP further pointed out that the Congress had also promised to pay the electricity bills of masjids and churches. “We are not opposing it. But why don’t you provide free power supply to Hindu temples as well?” he asked.

Shah said the Congress had promised recruitment of large scale Urdu teachers, but has not made a single promise on recruitment of Telugu teachers. It has offered to extend financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to minority students who want to go abroad for higher studies, but has not uttered a word about poor OBC and Dalit students, he alleged.

“Even TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has promised 12 per cent quota for Muslims only with eye on their vote bank. It is because of this minorities’ appeasement by the TRS and the Congress that Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was emboldened to say that whichever party that comes to power in Telangana would have to be subservient to the MIM,” he alleged.

Shah criticised KCR of not implementing properly any of the promises he had made before 2014 elections, including three acre land to Dalits, piped drinking water supply to every household and construction of double bedroom houses for everybody. “He imposed heavy burden on the people by calling for early elections only to make his son or daughter the next chief minister of Telangana,” he said.

At another election rally held in Uppal, Union minister Nitin Gadkari described TRS, Congress and TDP as private limited companies and said only BJP was the real party of the people.

Describing the Congress-led opposition alliance as opportunistic, Gadkari alleged it had no people’s support. “TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was sailing with the BJP till recently and he has now joined hands with the Congress party for selfish political gains. He has no credibility among the people,” he said.

The Union minister made it clear that the BJP was committed for the development of Telangana state on all fronts. “We shall come out with new schemes to prevent suicides of farmers. The Centre would extend all possible help for the completion of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project,” he assured.

