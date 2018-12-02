Assembly election 2018 LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Rajasthan’s Bansur

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan and Telangana, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections in Telangana are also scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting for all five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, will be held on December 11.

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Telangana Sunday to address public meetings in Narayanpet, Amangal, and Kamareddy. Later in the day, he will also hold a roadshow in Malkajgiri, whereas Rajnath Singh will address four election meetings in Rajasthan’s Bansur, Bilada and Sojat constituencies.

Follow live updates here:

12:50 pm IST Congress wants workers to say ‘Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai’: Rajnath Rajnath Singh pointed out an incident that Amit Shah highlighted in a rally in Madhya Pradesh that he knows of an incident when a Congress worker wanted to give the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, but he was interrupted and made to say ‘Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai’.





12:45 pm IST Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Rajasthan’s Bansur Rajnath Singh is currently addrtessing a rally a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Bansur.





12:15 pm IST Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Rajasthan Rajnath Singh reached Rajasthan from Nagaland Sunday. He will be addressing public rallies in Rajasthan’s Bansur, Bilada and Sojat constituencies, he tweeted.





11:35 am IST 119-Member Telangana assembly goes to polls on Dec 7 Elections in Telangana, a 119-member assembly will be held on December 7. The Telangana legislative assembly was prematurely dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.





11:30 am IST WhatsApp, NRI focus for Youth Congress When the Youth Congress in Telangana started its war room in Hyderabad two months ago, the first thing it did was approach Telugu non-resident Indians (NRIs) to pep up its social media campaign in the poll-bound state. “We did not seek funds from them but asked them to do research and use their contacts in disseminating our promises and programmes to the people through social media since they have the time, wherewithal and resources,” said state Youth Congress secretary and war room in-charge, Venkat Gurijala. There are about two million people from Telangana residing and working in the Gulf nations and other countries, as per data available with state Congress.





11:20 am IST BJP manifesto promises free distribution of cows to 1 lakh people Farm loan waiver up to Rs two lakh, free laptops to degree students, regulation of liquor sale, free distribution of cows to one lakh people every year are some of the main promises in the BJP’s manifesto for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls. The manifesto, released Thursday by state BJP president K Laxman, also promised a legislation to prevent “forcible religious conversions” made by offering money and other inducements.



